Shoriful Islam in interview: ‘We are all the same, all performers’

Prothom Alo :
At the start of the ODI series against New Zealand, it did not seem likely you would make the XI. Yet you not only played but performed brilliantly. How does it feel?
Shoriful Islam: Alhamdulillah. I think I played an ODI after almost a year and a half. Even then, I was not supposed to play that match—perhaps it was written in my fate. I got the opportunity just two or three seconds before the game (after Mustafizur Rahman was injured). While I was out of the side, I tried to keep my process right. All our pacers were doing very well, so it had become quite difficult to break into the team or the playing XI.
Prothom Alo :
Did the confidence from ODIs carry into your T20 performances?
Shoriful: I had already been playing T20 cricket in Pakistan (PSL). Then I moved into a different format. Although the formats differ, in ODIs I focused on maintaining the right line and length, which brought success. T20 is a much shorter game—you have to correct your mistakes quickly. For example, in the first match of the series I conceded 36 runs. After the game, I reviewed my entire bowling on video in the dressing room. In the next match, I tried not to repeat those mistakes.
You were seen as a strike bowler in T20Is. Did that add pressure?
Shoriful: Just like you, many people use the term “strike bowler”, but I do not agree with it. All the pacers in our team have that capability. We are all the same—we are all performers. Whoever has a good day performs well. In one series I might be called the strike bowler, in another someone else—it does not matter. I believe everyone is a strike bowler, and the captain trusts all of us in that way.
Prothom Alo :
Did strong performances by others keep you out of the ODI side for so long?
Shoriful: Of course. When a squad is announced, there are usually four or five pacers. If someone gets injured and another player steps in and performs well, it builds confidence within the team management that those on the bench can also deliver. I may not have taken many wickets, but I always tried to give my best.
What is your role within the team?
Shoriful: I enjoy bowling with both the new ball and the old ball. Sometimes I succeed, sometimes I do not, but I enjoy both. Every bowler wants to take the wicket of a well-set batter, because that can change the course of the match. If you can do that properly, the satisfaction is different. I also want to dismiss set batters—sometimes I succeed, sometimes I do not.
Prothom Alo :
You are set to play Tests as well. Managing all three formats can be challenging for pacers—what are your thoughts?
Shoriful: I actually played all three formats at the start of my career. Then I fell behind due to injury, but now I have returned. I will try to maintain this and manage my workload while staying fit. Every pace bowler dreams of representing the country in all three formats, and I am able to do that—that feeling is special.
Prothom Alo :
Does Test cricket hold a special place for you?
Shoriful: This format is special to me. When we win a Test match, the joy is immense. It requires a lot of hard work and patience to get results in Tests. The game can change in any session. I really enjoy it—Test cricket has its own unique appeal.
You were among the first from the 2020 Under-19 World Cup-winning team to break into the national side. How satisfied are you with your progress?
Shoriful: Everyone has ups and downs in their career—you cannot dwell on them. I try to correct my mistakes in the next match and keep moving forward. I focus on what I can improve to get better. It would give me the greatest satisfaction if I can succeed equally in all three formats.
Prothom Alo :
You have known current pace bowling coach Shaun Tait for some time. How has that helped?
Shoriful: I regularly discuss things with the coach. If I feel my wrist position is off, I ask why. He tells me not to worry and to keep practising with a straight wrist—it will come back with habit. He always encourages positive thinking.
Prothom Alo :
Bangladesh’s pace bowling unit is receiving a lot of praise these days. Do you discuss achieving something big together?
Shoriful: The desire is there. Let us see how much Allah helps us. We will try to give our best. I also have many personal dreams, but for now I prefer to keep them to myself.