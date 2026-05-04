Shoriful Islam in interview: ‘We are all the same, all performers’

Prothom Alo :

At the start of the ODI series against New Zealand, it did not seem likely you would make the XI. Yet you not only played but performed brilliantly. How does it feel?

Shoriful Islam: Alhamdulillah. I think I played an ODI after almost a year and a half. Even then, I was not supposed to play that match—perhaps it was written in my fate. I got the opportunity just two or three seconds before the game (after Mustafizur Rahman was injured). While I was out of the side, I tried to keep my process right. All our pacers were doing very well, so it had become quite difficult to break into the team or the playing XI.