India reach 45/1 in powerplay as Bangladesh drop Shafali twice

Bangladesh had an early chance to dismiss Shafali when Fahima Khatun failed to hold on to a difficult catch at long-on off Sultana Khatun’s bowling. Shafali was given another reprieve soon after when Nahida Akter could not complete a low catch at mid-on off Marufa Akter.

Bangladesh did, however, claim the wicket of Smriti Mandhana, with Sworna Akter taking the catch.

Bangladesh have won only three of their 24 T20Is against India, with two of those victories coming when they restricted India to below 110. They will now look to contain India in the remainder of the semifinal and secure a place in the Asia Cup final.