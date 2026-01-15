BCB relieves Najmul, Aminul takes charge of finance committee
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has removed M Najmul Islam from the post of chairman of the BCB Finance Committee in face of an ultimatum from the cricketers.
BCB President Aminul Islam will serve as the acting chairman of the Finance Committee until further instructions.
This information was disclosed in a BCB press release on Thursday afternoon.
In protest against Najmul’s controversial remarks about cricketers, the cricketers’ association Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) issued an ultimatum on Wednesday night, demanding his resignation and threatening to boycott matches.
A deadline was set until this afternoon. However, Najmul did not resign, and the cricketers boycotted the BPL match that was scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.
Later in the afternoon, the cricketers reiterated their firm stance in another press conference, maintaining their demand for Najmul’s resignation. They also asked for an official announcement from the BCB within 48 hours.
Shortly after that, the BCB announced that director Najmul had been removed from the Finance Committee.
In the press release, it was stated that after reviewing recent developments and considering the best interests of the organisation, the BCB president has decided to immediately relieve Najmul Islam of his duties as chairman of the Finance Committee.
The BCB said that this decision was taken under the authority vested in the BCB president under Article 31 of the BCB constitution, with the aim of ensuring that the board’s activities continue smoothly and effectively.
The press release also stated that until further notice, the BCB president will carry out the responsibilities of the head of the Finance Committee.
Emphasising that “the interests of the cricketers are the highest priority,” the BCB wrote that during this difficult time, all cricketers will demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and dedication in the interest of the development of Bangladesh cricket, and will make every effort to continue participating in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).