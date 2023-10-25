Nahida takes five as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 5 wkts

Captain Nigar Sultana needed to score just a single but she dispatched the ball for four to make sure Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets with three balls to spare.

The hosts made a great start in the three-match ODI series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.

After a brilliant display in the bowling and fielding Bangladesh chased 82 and when the score was tied Nigar, who made highest 26 off 28, scored the winning run with three balls to spare.