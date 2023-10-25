Nahida takes five as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 5 wkts

Captain Nigar Sultana needed to score just a single but she dispatched the ball for four to make sure Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets with three balls to spare.
The hosts made a great start in the three-match ODI series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.
After a brilliant display in the bowling and fielding Bangladesh chased 82 and when the score was tied Nigar, who made highest 26 off 28, scored the winning run with three balls to spare.
Opener Murshida khatun was slow but her 23 off 40 was vital to give a base chasing the lowly target.
But the player of the match without any doubt was Nahida Akter. The left-arm spinner, who came as first change bowler, decimated the visitors by picking up five wickets and given away just eight runs.
It is the best bowling figure for a Bangladeshi woman in this format. She broke her own record that she made by picking up 5-12 against Kenya last year.
The second match of the series will take place on Friday at the same venue.