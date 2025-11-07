Jahanara’s allegations are serious, probe must be free of BCB influence: Tamim Iqbal
Former national women’s cricket team captain Jahanara Alam alleged in an interview on a YouTube channel on Thursday that she had been sexually harassed while playing for the national team.
She accused former national women’s team selector Manjurul Islam and the late women’s division in-charge Touhid Mahmud of sexually harassing her.
Jahanara also claimed that several former and current coaching staff and players of the national team played a role in “destroying” her career. She claimed that no action was taken even after reporting these incidents in detail to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Following these allegations, the BCB announced that an investigation committee would be formed, with a report expected within 15 working days.
Meanwhile, Jahanara’s allegations have caused a stir in the country’s cricket community. Today, former men’s team captain Tamim Iqbal shared a post on his verified Facebook page regarding the matter.
His post is translated as follows: “The allegations raised by Jahanara Alam are all serious, and if they are true, they are completely unacceptable. Such behavior is unacceptable not only toward a national cricketer or former captain but toward any player at any level, any athlete, or any woman.”
He continued, “The BCB has indeed formed an investigation committee. However, I believe that a truly independent investigation committee should be formed at the level of the National Sports Council or by the government, with no BCB-affiliated members involved, to eliminate any possibility of bias. This committee should be formed as quickly as possible and the matter should be handled with utmost seriousness. Once the investigation is completed swiftly, appropriate and exemplary action must be taken against anyone found guilty.
A few days ago, Jahanara also raised concerns about the environment in the national team, which the BCB quickly dismissed. When a player raises such serious concerns about the team, they must be properly examined. It is never acceptable for the BCB to dismiss such claims without proper verification.”
Encouraging other players who have faced similar incidents to speak up, Tamim wrote, “Following Jahanara’s allegations, I have learned of several other incidents through different channels. I urge every female cricketer who has experienced harassment—whether directly, indirectly, or even subtly—to speak out and come forward with courage. This is necessary for the sake of cricket in our country and for both the current and future generations. I promise you will find me and our team supporting you.
If proper action is not taken in response to Jahanara’s allegations, if justice is not ensured, then in the future, no girl will feel safe entering cricket or any sport, and they may hesitate to choose sports as a profession. We cannot allow that to happen,” Tamim concluded.