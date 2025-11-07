Jahanara’s allegations are serious, probe must be free of BCB influence: Tamim Iqbal

Former national women’s cricket team captain Jahanara Alam alleged in an interview on a YouTube channel on Thursday that she had been sexually harassed while playing for the national team.

She accused former national women’s team selector Manjurul Islam and the late women’s division in-charge Touhid Mahmud of sexually harassing her.

Jahanara also claimed that several former and current coaching staff and players of the national team played a role in “destroying” her career. She claimed that no action was taken even after reporting these incidents in detail to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).