Where are the 11 players who featured in Bangladesh’s inaugural Test Match now?

Cricket is often described as a "numbers game", where records are constantly made and broken. Some players reach major milestones, while others surpass existing records through their performances with the bat and ball. However, the players featured in this article will always hold a special place in history. After all, no one else can ever play Bangladesh’s first-ever Test match!

On this day (10 November) in 2000, Bangladesh played their first-ever Test match against India at the National Stadium. Let us take a look at where the 11 players who featured in that historic playing XI are now.