Where are the 11 players who featured in Bangladesh’s inaugural Test Match now?
Cricket is often described as a "numbers game", where records are constantly made and broken. Some players reach major milestones, while others surpass existing records through their performances with the bat and ball. However, the players featured in this article will always hold a special place in history. After all, no one else can ever play Bangladesh’s first-ever Test match!
On this day (10 November) in 2000, Bangladesh played their first-ever Test match against India at the National Stadium. Let us take a look at where the 11 players who featured in that historic playing XI are now.
Shahriar Hossain
The opening batter represented Bangladesh in three Test matches. In the inaugural Test, Shahriar scored 12 runs in the first innings and seven in the second. He went on to play only two more Tests for Bangladesh, along with 20 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
He is now primarily occupied with his own business. He also remains involved in Narayanganj cricket as a patron. He currently serves as a vice-president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).
Mehrab Hossain
Mehrab Hossain was Bangladesh’s first ODI centurion. He opened the innings alongside Shahriar Hossain in the country's inaugural Test, scoring four and two runs in the two innings.
After representing Bangladesh in nine Tests and 18 ODIs, Mehrab worked as an age-group selector at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following his retirement. Most recently, he served as the team manager of Durbar Rajshahi in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Habibul Bashar
Habibul Bashar produced an impressive innings of 71 after coming in at number three in the first innings of Bangladesh’s inaugural Test. He also top-scored for the team in the second innings with 30 runs.
Bashar became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the milestone of playing 50 Test matches. He also captained the national team for an extended period. After playing 50 Tests and 111 ODIs, Bashar remained involved with the BCB following his retirement.
He served as the head of the women's wing for some time and also worked as programme co-ordinator in the Game Development Department. He currently serves as the chief selector of the Bangladesh men's national cricket team.
Aminul Islam
Aminul Islam made history by scoring 145 runs in the first innings of Bangladesh’s inaugural Test, becoming the third cricketer ever to score a century in the country's first-ever Test match.
After a career spanning 13 Tests and 39 ODIs, Aminul settled in Australia, where he worked for the International Cricket Council (ICC).
He was elected president of the BCB in an election held in October last year. However, in April this year, the National Sports Council dissolved the board led by Aminul Islam following allegations of irregularities and a lack of transparency in the election.
For now, he is spending time with his family in Australia.
Akram Khan
Akram scored 35 runs in the first innings of the inaugural Test and two in the second.
After a career spanning eight Tests and 44 ODIs, the former captain remained associated with the BCB for many years. He served as the chief selector of the national team before becoming a BCB director. He is currently focusing on his own business.
Al Sahariar
Al Sahariar played 15 Tests in total. Although he scored four half-centuries, he never managed to reach three figures. In Bangladesh’s inaugural Test, he scored 12 and six runs in the two innings.
Al Sahariar settled in New Zealand with his family many years ago.
Naimur Rahman
Naimur Rahman captained Bangladesh in their inaugural Test and claimed six wickets in the match. He played eight Tests and 29 ODIs in total. He served as a BCB director for many years and also worked as a selector.
Naimur was an Awami League Member of Parliament from Manikganj. Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, he went into hiding. He was arrested in July last year in connection with a corruption case and is currently in prison.
Khaled Mashud
Khaled Mashud scored 32 runs in the first innings of the inaugural Test and remained unbeaten on 21 in the second. He served as Bangladesh’s first-choice wicketkeeper for many years, playing 44 Tests and 126 ODIs. He is currently occupied with his own academy and business.
The former national team captain served as a director on Aminul Islam’s BCB board. He is no longer a BCB director and spends most of his time in Rajshahi.
Mohammad Rafique
Mohammad Rafique claimed three wickets in Bangladesh’s inaugural Test. He represented the country in 33 Tests and 125 ODIs. He also played a key role in Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI victory, against Kenya in 1998.
Since retiring from cricket, Rafique has spent most of his time managing his own business in Keraniganj. He also worked for some time as a spin bowling coach in the BCB’s High Performance (HP) Department. Most recently, he served as the spin bowling coach of Rangpur Riders in the BPL.
Hasibul Hossain
Hasibul Hossain served as Bangladesh’s leading fast bowler for many years. However, he claimed just one wicket in the inaugural Test.
After playing five Tests and 32 ODIs, Hasibul worked as a selector for the BCB’s age-group teams. He later served as a national team selector and currently works as a selector for the women's national cricket team.
Bikash Ranjan Das (Mahmudul Hasan)
Following his conversion to Islam, Bikash Ranjan Das changed his name to Mahmudul Hasan. The inaugural Test remained the only Test match of his career. He never played an ODI.
He has been away from cricket for many years and now works as a banker. Last year, Mahmudul attended a BCB-organised event marking the 25th anniversary of Test cricket in Bangladesh.