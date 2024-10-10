England declare on mammoth 823-7 against Pakistan, lead by 267

England declared their first innings at a mammoth 823-7 on the fourth day of the opening Test against Pakistan on Thursday, a lead of 267 runs.

Harry Brook scored 317 with 29 boundaries and three sixes and Joe Root made 262 with 17 fours as England piled on the fourth highest total in all Test cricket, their third best.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub finished with 2-101 and pacer Naseem Shah took 2-157.

Pakistan scored 556 in their first innings.