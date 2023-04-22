Gujarat snatch win over Lucknow in IPL captains' duel

Veteran Mohit Sharma took two wickets and facilitated two run-outs as the home side dramatically crashed in the final over on 128-7.

Gujarat had earlier opted to bat on a slow and low wicket and their 135-6 was testament to Pandya's sharp execution.

Shubman Gill was out for a duck off his second ball, but Pandya propelled Gujarat forward with four sixes before Marcus Stoinis sent him back in the final over.