India ‘A’ bowl out Bangladesh ‘A’ for 112 on Day 1

Mosaddek Hossain was the top-scorer for Bangladesh A and his 63 off 88 balls made sure the hosts crossed the 100-run threshold.
In reply, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran scored unbeaten half-centuries, making 61 and 53 respectively, as the visitors finished the opening day of the four-day match on 120-0 with an eight run lead.
Earlier, India A opted to bowl first.
Indian bowlers justified that decision as pacers Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar took a couple of wickets each in their opening spell and Atit Sheth claimed one wicket to reduce the hosts to 26-5 inside 14 overs.
Former Test captain Mominul Haque (four), Test team opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (one) and A team captain Mohammad Mithun (0)- all disappointed with the bat.
Mosaddek and Taijul Islam (12) added 42 runs for the seventh wicket to take the score over 100.
Saurabh broke the stand by removing Taijul for 12 and then took the remaining three wickets in his following two overs to wrap up the Bangladesh innings before the Tea break.
In the second innings, Bangladesh A team tried five different bowlers but couldn’t make any inroads as India A ended the day on a position of power.