Afghanistan win toss, bat against England

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat against England in a crunch Champions Trophy match Wednesday clouded by boycott calls over the plight of women in the Taliban-ruled nation.

The Group B clash in Lahore is effectively a knockout with the losing team out of the semi-final race of the 50-over tournament.

Afghanistan and England both lost their opening matches and rain washed out Tuesday's game in the group between Australia and South Africa.

That left Afghanistan and England with no further room for error.

To add to the intrigue, more than 160 British politicians called for England to boycott the game in protest against the Taliban government's restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan.