Shakib cleared to bowl again, eyes return to competitive cricket

After a recent successful bowling reassessment in Loughborough, Bangladesh star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been given the green signal to resume bowling in competitive cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

After this decision, Shakib is now available to resume his bowling in domestic and international cricket, where he has not been available since September last year.

The all-rounder, who had never previously been reported for a suspect action in his two-decade-long career, was first called for an illegal action during a County Championship match while representing Surrey against Somerset.

Subsequent tests confirmed the irregularities, and that led to his suspension from all formats under ICC regulations.