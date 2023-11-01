Feeling better to get runs as I was low in confidence: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said he felt better now after getting some runs despite his side's seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Tuesday.
Shakib got his highest individual score in this World Cup, making 43. He was key alongside Mahmudullah Riyad (56) and Litton Das (45) to help Bangladesh put up 204 in 45.1 overs after a familiar top order collapse.
"We are not getting many runs from the top four batters. I was batting in the top four but I wasn't scoring. My confidence was low too. Luckily I got some runs, feeling better now," Shakib told the broadcaster after the match.
"We can't put up enough runs, the wicket was really good, we lost early wickets again. There were some partnerships, but not big partnerships. Disappointing with the bat. Credit should go to Pakistan, the way they bowled and the way they batted in the first 10 overs."
This was Bangladesh's sixth defeat in the ICC showcase event on the trot after starting the tournament with six-wicket win over Afghanistan.
Shakib stressed upon the requirements of collective performance which he said was absent at this moment.
"At this moment, changing too many things gets difficult. We have to keep moving forward. We have to perform together. We need collective performance, which is not happening. Two more matches, hopefully we can bounce back."
Shakib remarked that there is also much to think about his batting position as the team is not getting enough runs from the top four.
He vowed to give the fans something back as they always get behind them.
"Hopefully we can bounce back. Everywhere we go, they (fans) keep supporting us. We have to give something back to them so they can smile."
Pakistan captain Babar Azam, meanwhile, felt relieved after getting a much-needed victory following a four consecutive defeats. The victory has also kept their semi-final hopes alive.
"All credit to the boys the way we played in all three departments. We know, if Fakhar bats for 20-30 overs, it's a different ball game, he played his natural game. Good to see him. We will try to win the next two matches, we'll see where we stand," Babar said.
"We started well, the way Shaheen started. After 15-20 overs, they built a partnership, our main bowlers picked wickets. We picked wickets in the middle overs, which was crucial," he added.