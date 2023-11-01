Feeling better to get runs as I was low in confidence: Shakib

Shakib remarked that there is also much to think about his batting position as the team is not getting enough runs from the top four.

He vowed to give the fans something back as they always get behind them.

"Hopefully we can bounce back. Everywhere we go, they (fans) keep supporting us. We have to give something back to them so they can smile."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, meanwhile, felt relieved after getting a much-needed victory following a four consecutive defeats. The victory has also kept their semi-final hopes alive.

"All credit to the boys the way we played in all three departments. We know, if Fakhar bats for 20-30 overs, it's a different ball game, he played his natural game. Good to see him. We will try to win the next two matches, we'll see where we stand," Babar said.

"We started well, the way Shaheen started. After 15-20 overs, they built a partnership, our main bowlers picked wickets. We picked wickets in the middle overs, which was crucial," he added.