West Indies opt to bowl first in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh
West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the 2nd match of the three-match series.
West Indies won the first match of the series by a comfortable margin of five wickets. Another win will seal the series for them.
Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI bringing Shoriful Islam in replacement of Taskin Ahmed.
West Indies also made one change-- Marquino Mindley is set to get his ODI cap, replacing Alzarri Joseph.
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahmadullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam
West Indies XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt, wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales