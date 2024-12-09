Rutherford ton steers West Indies to victory over Bangladesh

A superb maiden hundred from Sherfane Rutherford led the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international at Warner Park on Sunday.

Rutherford, playing in his 10th ODI, slammed seven fours and eight sixes in his 80-ball innings of 113 which ended with West Indies just seven runs short of completing the highest ever run chase on the ground.

The 26-year-old, who was named player of the match, came to the crease with West Indies 94-3 chasing the 294-6 that Bangladesh posted in their 50 overs.

He added 99 for the fourth wicket with captain Shai Hope who made 86 from 88 balls, before drilling off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the throat of Jaker Ali at midwicket.