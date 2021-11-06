Pollard guides West Indies to 157-7 against Australia

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard hit 44 to propel outgoing champions West Indies to 157 for seven against Australia in a key Twenty20 World Cup clash on Saturday.

Josh Hazlewood took four wickets including Dwayne Bravo, who scored just 10 in his last international.

Australia elected to bowl first in the Super 12 clash in Abu Dhabi as they eye one of the two semi-final spots with three teams battling it out in Group 1.