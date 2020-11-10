Ponting confident ahead of Delhi's IPL final clash against Mumbai

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting said he is confident his Delhi Capitals team has enough "firepower" to upset the odds and beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL final clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

Coached by Ponting and captained by Mumbai-born Shreyas Iyer, Delhi are eyeing their maiden Indian Premier League crown in a season played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates.

They have been beaten three times by Mumbai in this edition alone, but Ponting was in bullish mood ahead of the Twenty20 showdown.

"We've got enough firepower (to beat Mumbai)," the Australian great said on Monday.