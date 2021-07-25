Pooran, Holder guide West Indies to series-levelling win against Australia

Half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder guided the West Indies to a series-levelling four-wicket win the second One-Day International of the three-match series against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Replying to the visitors' modest total of 187 all out, the home side slipped to 72 for five before Pooran, who earned the "Man of the Match" award for his unbeaten 59, and former captain Holder, who contributed an invaluable 52, put on 93 for the seventh wicket to tilt the balance of the match decisively in their team's favour.

They reached the target at 191 for six with 12 overs to spare. This result sets up the final match on Monday at the same venue as the series decider.