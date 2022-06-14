Pooran looking forward to Bangladesh series after 'disappointing' loss against Pakistan

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that he is looking forward to the upcoming series against Bangladesh after a 'disappointing' loss in the three-match ODI series to Pakistan.

Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerged successful from a stern test to help the home side win the third ODI by 53 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and sweep the series against the West Indies by 3-0 in Multan on Sunday.