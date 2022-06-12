Pope, Root centuries fuel England fightback against New Zealand

Ollie Pope hit his highest Test score of 142 not out and Joe Root swaggered to an unbeaten 109 as England raced to 331-2 against New Zealand at tea on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Replying to New Zealand's mammoth first innings score of 553, Pope and Root took full advantage of a docile pitch to ease the pressure on England.

Thanks to the pair's commanding displays, England will expect to get close to New Zealand's total in a match that could be destined for a high-scoring draw.

Pope's second Test century, and his first on English soil, came after he was handed a surprise promotion to number three by England captain Ben Stokes at the start of the series.

It was Pope's first Test ton since scoring 135 not out in South Africa in January 2020.