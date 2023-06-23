Root backs England’s aggressive tactics after Australia defeat

Joe Root backed England’s aggressive approach in their first Test defeat against Australia as the former captain admitted he wished he used Ben Stokes’ game-plan at the start of his own reign.

Root was part of the England side beaten by two wickets in a thrilling conclusion to the opening Test of the Ashes series in Birmingham.

England’s commitment to the attacking principles of ‘Bazball’ was criticised in some quarters after skipper Stokes declared on the first day of the match.

But England’s players remain completely supportive of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.