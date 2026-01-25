Pakistan influenced Bangladesh's decision to pull out: Madan Lal

Former Indian skipper Madan Lal backed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026, calling it a "very good decision".

Lal believes Pakistan influenced Bangladesh's decision to pull out, citing security concerns, and thinks Scotland will benefit from the opportunity, gaining valuable exposure. Lal also stated that Bangladesh made a "very big mistake" by withdrawing.

"ICC has taken a very good decision. Pakistan also misguided them (Bangladesh). Now this is a very big opportunity for Scotland as they will get a lot of exposure. Bangladesh has made a very big mistake," Madan Lal told ANI.

The ICC on Saturday announced that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following the BCB's decision not to participate in the tournament as per the published match schedule.

The announcement comes after the ICC, in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, rejected the BCB's demand to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka, in the 20-team tournament to be played from 7 February to 8 March.