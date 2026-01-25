T20 World Cup
Pakistan influenced Bangladesh's decision to pull out: Madan Lal
Former Indian skipper Madan Lal backed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026, calling it a "very good decision".
Lal believes Pakistan influenced Bangladesh's decision to pull out, citing security concerns, and thinks Scotland will benefit from the opportunity, gaining valuable exposure. Lal also stated that Bangladesh made a "very big mistake" by withdrawing.
"ICC has taken a very good decision. Pakistan also misguided them (Bangladesh). Now this is a very big opportunity for Scotland as they will get a lot of exposure. Bangladesh has made a very big mistake," Madan Lal told ANI.
The ICC on Saturday announced that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following the BCB's decision not to participate in the tournament as per the published match schedule.
The announcement comes after the ICC, in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, rejected the BCB's demand to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka, in the 20-team tournament to be played from 7 February to 8 March.
Independent security assessments were conducted by internal and external experts. Scotland has been called up to take Bangladesh's place in Group C, joining England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies.
The decision follows an extensive process undertaken by the ICC to address concerns raised by the BCB regarding the hosting of its scheduled matches in India, the release said.
"Over a period of more than three weeks, the ICC engaged with the BCB through multiple rounds of dialogue conducted in a transparent and constructive manner, including meetings held both via video conference and in-person," it said.
As part of this process, the ICC reviewed the concerns cited by the BCB, commissioned and considered independent security assessments from internal and external experts, and shared detailed security and operational plans covering federal and state arrangements, as well as enhanced and escalating security protocols for the event. These assurances were reiterated at several stages, including during discussions involving the ICC Business Corporation (IBC) Board.
"The ICC's assessments concluded that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India," the release said.