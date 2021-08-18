Pressure grows on ‘grumpy’ coach Langer

Australia’s team manager Gavin Dovey and Langer took turns to admonish the journalist for posting a video of Bangladesh singing their team song on the Cricket.com.au website after securing the series win, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The confrontations played out at the team hotel in full view of players, some of whom were taken aback by them, it said.

“In hindsight, it was one of those instances which should have taken place in private. I take full ownership of that,” Dovey told the paper.

Appointed in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018, Langer was hailed for his success in helping captain Tim Paine heal a fractured team and win the Ashes in England the following year.

Much of the goodwill disappeared at the end of the home summer, though, as Australia slumped to a 2-1 series loss against a severely depleted India.

Rumours of dressing room friction were confirmed last month by white-ball captain Aaron Finch, who said players had given Langer “confronting” feedback about his management style in a team review, and the coach had tackled it head-on during a camp on the Gold Coast.