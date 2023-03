Bangladesh sent to bat by England, Tanvir debuts

Bangladesh will bat first after losing the toss in the third Twenty20 against England in a bid to seal a 3-0 sweep over the visitors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Tigers already have the series in the bag, with victories in the first two matches.

The hosts have made two changes for the third and final game, dropping Afif Hossain and Nasum Ahmed in favour of Shamim Hossain and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam.