Hasan takes four, how Bangladesh's other bowlers fared in Australia

Starting the second day of the warm-up match at 51 runs for 2 wickets, Cricket Australia XI surpassed Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 263, ending their first innings at 355.

In their second innings, Bangladesh closed the day at 19 for 2. At the end of day two at the Marrara Oval in Darwin, Cricket Australia XI held a 73-run lead.

This three-day match serves as a preparation stage for Bangladesh ahead of their two-Test series against Australia. While Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a century on the first day, the rest of the batsmen were quite disappointing. Most of the bowlers also failed to perform well today.