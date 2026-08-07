Warm-up match
Hasan takes four, how Bangladesh's other bowlers fared in Australia
Starting the second day of the warm-up match at 51 runs for 2 wickets, Cricket Australia XI surpassed Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 263, ending their first innings at 355.
In their second innings, Bangladesh closed the day at 19 for 2. At the end of day two at the Marrara Oval in Darwin, Cricket Australia XI held a 73-run lead.
This three-day match serves as a preparation stage for Bangladesh ahead of their two-Test series against Australia. While Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a century on the first day, the rest of the batsmen were quite disappointing. Most of the bowlers also failed to perform well today.
Among them, Hasan Mahmud was the most successful. The pace bowler, who picked up one wicket on the opening day, claimed a total three more wickets today. Bowling 19 overs with five maidens, Hasan conceded 42 runs.
Taskin, who claimed one of the two wickets for Cricket Australia XI yesterday, finished with 2 wickets for 56 runs in 15 overs, including four maidens. Miraz also picked up two wickets.
However, Bangladesh's remaining three pacers were quite disappointing. Although Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed one wicket each, they conceded plenty of runs. Khaled conceded runs at an average of 4.41 per over in his 12.2 overs, while Ebadot went for an average of 5.08 runs per over across his 13 overs.
Pacer Musfik Hasan, who is awaiting his Test debut, fared even worse, conceding 38 runs in 4 overs without picking up a wicket.
Meanwhile, Taijul Islam injured his finger while batting in the first innings. As the left-arm spinner is under observation, he did not bowl today. Musfiq Hasan bowled in his place.
Teague Wyllie, who scored a century for the Australia XI, made 130 runs off 177 balls. Jake Doran and Kurtis Patterson both scored fifties.
Bangladesh batted for 5 overs in their second innings today, during which they lost the wickets of Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque. Shadman was caught out for 6 runs off the bowling of Campbell Thompson.
Mominul was bowled for six in the following over. Tanzid Hasan remained unbeaten on 7 runs off 13 balls.