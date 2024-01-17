Debutant Joseph gives West Indies some hope

The best was still to come for the 24-year-old, who came on as first change and had Smith caught at third slip with his first ball in Test cricket.

It was Smith's first outing at the top of the order since taking over from the now-retired David Warner, and may raise some concerns in the Aussie camp regarding the belligerent left-hander's long-term replacement.

Joseph was not done, following the Smith wicket with that of Labuschagne, caught on the hook by Gudakesh Motie at deep fine leg to leave Australia 45-2.

Things could have been even better for the Windies had wicketkeeper Josh Da Silva not dropped Khawaja on one, a catch he should have taken.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood took 4-44, including his 250th Test wicket, and Cummins 4-41 as Australia ran through the West Indies batting line-up.

Hazlewood said the wicket had played a bit differently from how it usually did in Adelaide.

"The wicket was an interesting one, not much pace and bounce and the odd one nipped around. I love playing here," he said.

"You don't have to bowl too quick, just hang around the off stump.

"Hopefully we bat the whole day tomorrow."