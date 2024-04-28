"Tamim to return to national team next year"

Bangladesh's sports minister and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president hinted Tamim Iqbal's return to the national team next year during a media interaction on Monday in Savar, reports UNB.

Tamim has been absent from the national team for a considerable period. Prior to the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season, he stated he would consider his return after the tournament. However, he remained silent on the matter for months following the T20 league.

The BCB also offered no definitive updates about Tamim's international comeback.