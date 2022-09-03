Mashrafe won’t play in Legends Cricket League

Mashrafe told Prothom Alo last month that he was approached to take part in LLC but is undecided whether or not he will participate.
After the tweet, the news of Mashrafe’s participation quickly spread in the media. But Mashrafe has told Prothom Alo that he won’t take part in the tournament.
Mashrafe has not officially retired from international cricket. But the pacer hasn’t played for the national team since 2020.
Mashrafe also played in the latest edition of the List-A competition Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
The inaugural season of Legends Cricket League (LLC) took place in January earlier this year in Muscat, Oman.
The second edition will take place from 17 September to 8 October in six cities in India.
Four teams will take part in the 22-day-long league. In the first season, three teams took part. Former India international Mohammad Kaif took led the India Maharajas, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy led the World Giants and former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq led the Asia Lions.
World Giants won the first season, defeating Asia Lions by 25 runs in the final.
Usually, only retired cricketers take part in this league. But in this season, active cricketers like Ravi Bopara and Liam Plunkett have also been named in the league.