An injury to captain Temba Bavuma preceded a South Africa collapse on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa were 386 for seven, still 14 short of Bangladesh''s first innings total of 400, when rain and lightning prevented any play after lunch in the first of two Tests.

Visiting wicketkeeper Litton Das held six catches -- a Bangladesh Test record.

He became only the third player in Test history to score a century and make six dismissals in an innings.

South Africa seemed to be well on course to take a substantial lead as Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton took their total to 358 for four after resuming on 287 for four.

But Bavuma retired hurt with a calf injury on 49, shortly after Bangladesh took the second new ball. Three wickets then fell for the addition of just 15 runs.