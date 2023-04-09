Rinku smashes five sixes in last over to give Kolkata famous win in IPL

With Kolkata needing 29 runs off the final over, Yash Dayal was handed the ball and after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first delivery, Rinku cut loose.

The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.

"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match.