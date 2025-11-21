Dhaka Test
Bangladesh tighten grip on 2nd Ireland Test
Openers Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck fluent half-centuries as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second and final cricket Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.
Shadman remained unbeaten on 69 while Joy, who scored a career-best 171 in the first Test, hammered 60 to steer Bangladesh to 156-1 in the second innings, stretching their overall lead to an imposing 367 runs at stumps on Day 3.
Ireland’s only breakthrough came from Gavin Hoye, who removed Joy. But Shadman and Mominul Haque, batting on 19 at close, ensured a commanding finish for the hosts.
Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 265 in their first innings, with left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claiming 4-76, a haul that lifted him alongside Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh’s joint-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
Bangladesh, having posted 476, secured a 211-run first-innings lead.
Fellow left-arm spinner Hasan Murad and pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed took two wickets apiece to play a perfect foil to Taijul.
Although Ireland were still 11 runs short of avoiding the follow-on, Bangladesh chose to bat second time in the match.
Bangladesh resumed the day with an aim to take the remaining five wickets as early as possible after reducing Ireland to 98-5 overnight.
But the resistance of Lorcan Tucker denied the hosts early breakthroughs. Tucker, who made team-best 76 not out, shared two important partnerships—81 with Stephen Dohany (46) for the sixth wicket, and 74 with Jordan Neill (49) for the eighth wicket to force Bangladesh alter the plan to enforce a follow-on.
A strong earthquake that briefly halted play in the morning session came moments before Taijul triggered a double strike in three balls.
He struck to give Bangladesh breakthrough after Tucker and another overnight batter Stephen Dohany appeared comfortable in negotiating Bangladesh bowlers.
He produced an almost unplayable delivery that turned sharply to rattle the stump of Dohany for 46, ending an 81-run sixth wicket partnership.
Two balls later, he uprooted the stump of Andy McBrine with another one that spun viciously as Bangladesh looked to wrap up Ireland innings.
But Tucker and Neill further frustrated Bangladesh before pacer Ebadot Hossain produced the breakthrough with the wicket of the latter.
Khaled and Taijul then shared the last two wickets in quick succession to wrap up Ireland innings, leaving Tucker stranded.