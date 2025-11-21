Bangladesh tighten grip on 2nd Ireland Test

Openers Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck fluent half-centuries as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second and final cricket Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.

Shadman remained unbeaten on 69 while Joy, who scored a career-best 171 in the first Test, hammered 60 to steer Bangladesh to 156-1 in the second innings, stretching their overall lead to an imposing 367 runs at stumps on Day 3.