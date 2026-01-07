Bethell slams maiden century to leave final Ashes Test on knife edge

“I certainly didn’t think I would (impact) with spin this game,” said Webster, who is more usually employed as a seaming all-rounder, but had figures of 3-51.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Australia opted not to play a specialist spinner, but Webster said the pitch had begun to take turn.

“There was a bit of wear and tear there from Starcy’s footmarks and we managed to make the most of it in that session.

“I was just trying to bowl my best ball. I don’t bowl them a hell of a lot.”

A calamitous mix-up then saw Jamie Smith (24) run out.

Ben Stokes (1) came in at seven after limping off clutching what appeared to be his groin while bowling the third over of the day, but only lasted five balls with Webster again doing the damage.

England are desperate for another morale-boosting win after victory in the previous Test at Melbourne. Australia lead 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes.

Remarkably, it was not just Bethell’s maiden Test ton but the only one he has scored in red-ball cricket, with his previous best 96 against New Zealand.

Bethell was recalled for Melbourne to replace the under-performing Ollie Pope, scoring a gritty 40 in difficult batting conditions with the number three position now his to lose.