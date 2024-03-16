Nissanka, Asalanka partnership help Sri Lanka level series against Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy struck a brilliant career best 96 not out but it was not enough to save Bangladesh from a three-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the second One Day International (ODI) game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram Friday.

Pathum Nissanka, who smashed a 113 ball-114 with 13 4’s and three 6’s, trumped Hridoy special to help the side level the three-match series. Bangladesh won the first game by six wickets.

Nissanka was complemented by Charith Asalanka’s 93-ball 91, a knock laced with six 4’s and four 6’s.