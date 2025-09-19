Sri Lanka slay Afghanistan to seal Super 4 spot, taking Bangladesh with them

Bangladesh woke up breathing easier today. Their Asia Cup fate, dangling on a knife’s edge, was salvaged by Sri Lanka, who beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night to send both themselves and Bangladesh into the Super Four.

For Bangladesh, the equation had been clear: beat Afghanistan on Tuesday, then pray Sri Lanka did the same.

They delivered the first part with an eight-run win, but their poor net run rate meant only Sri Lanka’s success could keep them alive.