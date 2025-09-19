Sri Lanka slay Afghanistan to seal Super 4 spot, taking Bangladesh with them
Bangladesh woke up breathing easier today. Their Asia Cup fate, dangling on a knife’s edge, was salvaged by Sri Lanka, who beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night to send both themselves and Bangladesh into the Super Four.
For Bangladesh, the equation had been clear: beat Afghanistan on Tuesday, then pray Sri Lanka did the same.
They delivered the first part with an eight-run win, but their poor net run rate meant only Sri Lanka’s success could keep them alive.
Afghanistan gave themselves a fighting chance with the bat. Veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi rolled back the years, smashing 60 off just 22 balls, including six towering sixes, to drag his side to 169 for eight. Five of those came in the last over, bowled by Dunith Wellalage.
Rashid Khan chipped in with 24, but apart from those bursts, the innings never quite settled.
Sri Lanka’s chase began shakily, but Kusal Mendis brought calm. The wicketkeeper, badly out of touch in recent weeks, found rhythm at the perfect moment. He steered the innings with an unbeaten 74 from 52 balls, mixing crisp strokes with smart running.
Cameos from Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis ensured Sri Lanka reached 171 with eight balls to spare, never allowing Afghanistan to wrest back control.
For Afghanistan, it was a night of what-ifs. Their vaunted bowling attack, usually their trump card in T20s, failed to bite.
Rashid Khan bowled tidily but wicketless; Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad leaked runs under pressure. The spark Nabi had lit with the bat faded quickly once Sri Lanka settled into the chase.
The result slammed the door shut on Afghanistan, who bow out alongside Hong Kong. Sri Lanka top the group with three straight wins, while Bangladesh, despite their stumbles, slip through in second place.
For Litton Das and his men, the relief is obvious. Only 24 hours ago, they were staring at elimination. Now, thanks to Sri Lanka’s composure under lights, they are in the last four and still have a chance to push deeper into the tournament.
Cricket, as ever, leaves room for twists. Bangladesh have been handed one. The question now is whether they can make it count.