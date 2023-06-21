Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England

Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes Test on Tuesday.

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they were reduced to 227-8.

But Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44.