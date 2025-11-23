Campher resistance delays Bangladesh's victory
Curtis Campher put on a staunch resistance to keep Bangladesh waiting for victory in the second and final Test, as Ireland battled through the extended morning session on Day 5 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.
Chasing an improbable 509 for victory, Ireland went to lunch at 263-8, still 246 runs away from an unlikely win.
Campher remained the biggest obstacle for Bangladesh, batting through the entire session to reach an unbeaten 63. He will resume after the interval alongside Gavin Hoye, who was not out on 18.
Ireland began the day at 176-6, with Andy McBrine offering solid support to Campher as they denied Bangladesh an early breakthrough. Taijul Islam eventually broke the partnership by trapping McBrine for 21, completing the session with figures of 4-94.
Campher then found another reliable partner in Jordan Neill, who further frustrated the hosts during a 50-run stand. Mehidy Hasan Miraz finally ended Neill's resistance, bowling him for 30.
But Campher held firm, with Hoye providing steady support late in the session as Ireland continued to delay Bangladesh's push for a series-clinching 2-0 sweep.