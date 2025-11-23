Campher resistance delays Bangladesh's victory

Curtis Campher put on a staunch resistance to keep Bangladesh waiting for victory in the second and final Test, as Ireland battled through the extended morning session on Day 5 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Chasing an improbable 509 for victory, Ireland went to lunch at 263-8, still 246 runs away from an unlikely win.

Campher remained the biggest obstacle for Bangladesh, batting through the entire session to reach an unbeaten 63. He will resume after the interval alongside Gavin Hoye, who was not out on 18.