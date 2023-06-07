Afghanistan coming to Bangladesh sans Rashid

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday named a 15-man squad for the forthcoming one-off Test against Bangladesh without their star leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid has been struggling with an injury. He couldn’t take part in the first two One-Day Internationals (ODI) of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

He did play in the third ODI on Wednesday, but the ACB chose not to include him in the squad.