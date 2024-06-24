T20 World Cup
Shamsi helps South Africa restrict West Indies to 135-8
Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27 as the West Indies scored 135-8 after South Africa chose to bowl Sunday in the winner-takes-all T20 World Cup Super Eight clash.
Brought in for seamer Ottneil Baartman, left-arm wrist-spinner Shamsi was supported by slow bowlers Keshav Maharaj, who took 1-24 and captain Aiden Markram (1-28) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Roston Chase, dropped on 11 by Anrich Nortje, top scored with 52 off 42 balls, clearing the ropes twice and hitting three fours.
His partnership of 81 for the third wicket with Kyle Mayers, who made 35 off 34 balls, helped rescue the hosts after they fell to 5-2 in the second over.
Once Shamsi removed Mayers, in for Johnson Charles, to a sliced catch at deep cover, a steady stream of wickets enabled South Africa to restrict the West Indies total.
With the score 117-6, Nortje made amends for his earlier error with a direct hit to run out the dangerous Andre Russell who had hit two sixes in his 15 off nine balls.
The winners will join England as qualifiers from Super Eight Group 2 in the semi-finals.