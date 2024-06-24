Shamsi helps South Africa restrict West Indies to 135-8

Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27 as the West Indies scored 135-8 after South Africa chose to bowl Sunday in the winner-takes-all T20 World Cup Super Eight clash.

Brought in for seamer Ottneil Baartman, left-arm wrist-spinner Shamsi was supported by slow bowlers Keshav Maharaj, who took 1-24 and captain Aiden Markram (1-28) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Roston Chase, dropped on 11 by Anrich Nortje, top scored with 52 off 42 balls, clearing the ropes twice and hitting three fours.