Bangladesh not far from becoming top T20 team: Sriram

Bangladesh’s technical consultant Sridharan Sriram believes his side is not far away from becoming a top team in the Twenty20 format as they had already found the formula to challenge the big guns on a regular basis, reports news agency BSS.

According to Sriram, Bangladesh put a good show in the tri-nation series in New Zealand and in the T20 World Cup, which marked their progress in this format.

Bangladesh have already won two matches in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup, which is their best ever result in this event.