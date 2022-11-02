Live
Rain stops play after Liton storm, Bangladesh ahead in DLS
Overs reduction will start at 4:58 BST
Rain disrupts play, Bangladesh ahead in DLS
Rain stopped play after the seventh over, with Bangladesh 17 runs ahead in the Duckworth and Lewis method.
Bangladesh reached 66-0 after seven overs, with Liton batting on 59 off 26 balls and Shanto batting on seven off 16 balls.
Bangldesh 60-0 after powerplay
Liton's storm at the Adelaide helped Bangladesh end the first six overs on 60-0.
Liton is not out on 56 off 24 balls while Shanto is struggling at the other end on four off 12 balls.
Liton completes 50 off 21 balls
Liton hit a four and a six off Shami in the sixth over, to race to his half-century off just 21 balls.
Liton hit six fours and three sixes in his whirlwind innings that is giving Bangladesh hope.
Liton storm continues
Liton hit six off Bhuvneshwar with a scoop shot to reach 41 off just 19 balls as Bangladesh reached 44-0 after five overs.
Shanto struggles to score
Liton is going great guns, batting on 33 off 14 balls, while Shanto has scored just two off 10 balls as Bangladesh end the fourth over on 35-0.
6, 4, 4, drop
Liton hit a six and a couple of fours in three consecutive deliveries against Bhuvneshwar, before getting dropped by Karthik once again in an eventful third over.
The over gave Bangladesh 16 runs as they reached 30-0 after three overs.
Liton survives close call
Liton hit three classy boundaries off Arshdeep Singh to put Bangladesh's chase on track in the second over.
In between the fours, Liton survived a close call. Liton edged a ball to the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik thought he had caught the ball cleanly, but replays showed that the ball hit the ground before reaching his gloves.
Najmul, Liton open the innings
Liton Das came out to open the innings with Najmul Hossain Shanto, in place of Soumya Sarkar, who has been dropped in favour of pacer Shoriful Islam.
Both openers got off the mark in the first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as Bangladesh reached 2-0 after over no.1.
Brilliant Kohli guides India to daunting total
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, KL Rahul's 50 off 32 balls and a quickfire 30 off 16 balls from Surykumar Yadav guided India to 184-6 in their 20 overs.
Bangladesh would've hoped to restrict India to a smaller total after keeping them to 37-1 after the powerplay.
But the momentum of the innings shifted in the ninth over from Shoriful, which cost 24 runs.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was the best bowler despite going wicketless.
Hasan Mahmud took 3-47 while skipper Shakib claimed 2-33.
Shoriful, who is playing his first match of the tournament, leaked 57 runs from his four overs.
India finish on 184-6
Ravichandran Ashwin hit a four and a six off Shoriful in the final over, which cost Bangladesh 14 runs, as India finished on a daunting 184-6.
Kohli hurts Bangladesh
Kohli hit a four and a six from the last two balls of the 19th over from Hasan, to take India to 170-6 with six balls to go.
Hasan gets his third
Hasan got his third wicket in the match, dismissing Axar for seven, to reduce India to 157-6 with 11 balls to go in the innings.
Mustafiz bowls out, India 157-5
Axar Patel hit a four off Mustafiz's first ball of the over, but the pacer came back well, conceding only seven runs off the over.
Mustafiz completes his four overs with 33-2.
Karthik out, India 150-5
Dinesh Karthik lost his wicket due to a miscommunication with Kohli, getting run out at the non-striker's end for seven.
India reach 150-5 with three overs to go.
Kohli completes 50, India reaches 150
Kohli completed his half-century in the 17th over with a two off Shoriful in the fifth ball.
India get 10 runs from 16th over
Hasan conceded a no-ball after bowling two over shoulder height bouncers in the over. But the free-hit cost Bangladesh only one run. Still, a four from Kohli made it a good over for India.
Hasan gets his second wicket
Hasan got his second wicket of the match, removing the dangerous Hardik Pandya for five off six balls.
Pandya tried to play the ball over the point fielder's head, but didn't get the elevation he was looking for as Yasir took a simple catch to reduce India to 130-4.
Kohli nears half-century
Kohli struck two fours off Mustafiz in the 15th over to reach 40 off 31 balls, as India reached 130-3 with five overs to go.
Shakib gets Yadav
Yadav was causing problems for Bangladesh, hitting four fours in just 16 deliveries. But Shakib in his final over got rid of Bangladesh's 'Yadav' problem but rattling his stumps.
Yadav departs for 30 off 16 balls as India reached 119-3 after 14 overs.
Shakib finished with 2-33 in his four overs.
Mustafiz drops Yadav
Bangladesh dropped its second catch of the match, this time Mustafiz dropping a difficult chance from Yadav.
Yadav, who was on 14, top-edged the ball while going for a slog, which went behind the keeper. Mustafiz ran back and got his hands to it, but couldn't hold onto it.
Rahul departs after 50
Skipper Shakib got Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Rahul right after he completed his half-century.
Rahul completed his fifty with a two in the previous delivery. He then tried to play a sweep shot, which balloned up in the air and Mustafiz took an easy catch.
New-batter Suryakumar Yadav hit a four from the last ball of the over, as India reached 86-2 at the halfway point of the innings.
Rahul takes 14 off one ball
Shoriful conceded 24 runs in a disastrous ninth over, where he conceded 14 runs from the fourth delivery.
Rahul hit a dismissive six over long-on off Shoriful of a no-ball. Shoriful bowled a wide in the free-hit, making the next ball another free-hit, which the right-hander dispatched for another six.
India bring up 50
India reached the 50-run mark inside eight overs with a boundary from Rahul, who has moved on to 31 off 26 balls, off Shakib.
Shakib conceded 10 runs from his first over as India reached 52-1 after eight overs.
Taskin bowls out in seven overs
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan used up Taskin's fourth and final over immediately after the powerplay in hopes of getting a wicket.
The ploy didn't work, as the Indian batters saw off Taskin, scoring five runs from the over but not giving Bangladesh any chance of taking a wicket.
Taskin finishes with 15-0 in his four overs.
Bangladesh keep India to 37-1 in powerplay
Mustafizur Rahman conceded seven runs in his first over, as India reached 37-1 at the end of the powerplay.
Bangladesh pacers did well in the powerplay, with Taskin being the best of the bowlers, conceding just 10 runs from his three overs. But the Tigers would've liked to take a few more wickets as Kohli and Rahul are looking in good touch for India.
Kohli takes on Taskin
Kohli hit consecutive fours off Taskin to make his intentions clear.
Kohli hit a four through the covers in the first ball. He then slashed at a wide delivery, which evaded the grasp of Yasir at first slip.
Taskin conceded eight runs from the over as India reached 30-1 after five overs.
Rahul on the charge
Rahul took the attack to Hasan the same over India lost Rohit, hitting a four behind the wicketkeeper and a marvelous six through the covers in consecutive deliveries.
India reached 22-1 after four overs.
Hasan makes up for his gaffe
Hasan Mahmud made up for his dropped catch the previous over, getting the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the fourth over.
Rohit, who made two off eight balls, tried to play an upper cut but couldn't get the ball over the 30-yeard circle, getting caught by Yasir Ali.
Virat Kohli replaces Rohit at the middle.
Hasan drops Rohit
Hasan Mahmud dropped a sitter at the boundary, dropping India captain Rohti Sharma for one.
After three dot balls, Rohit pulled a short ball from Taskin which went straight to Hasan at the square leg boundary. But Hasan couldn't complete the catch.
Taskin conceded just one run from the over as India reached 11-0 after three overs.
Shoriful concedes9 in first over
Shoriful Islam's first over cost Bangladesh nine runs.
Shoriful bowled a no ball, but didn't concede any runs from the free-hit, as Rahul couldn't get any bat to a well-directed yorker. But the Indian opener had the last laugh, when he hit the left-arm pacer for a huge six on the leg-side in the fifth ball.
Taskin starts well
Taskin Ahmed couldn't take a wicket in his first over, like he did in Bangladesh's previous three matches in this world Cup, but bowled a tight over first up for Bangladesh, conceding only one.
Taskin tested the outside edge of KL Rahul multiple times, but couldn't get the edge.
Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first against India in their penultimate Super 12 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Bangladesh made one change, dropping opener Soumya Sarkar in favour of pacer Shoriful Islam.
This is the second time Bangladesh is playing at the Adelaide Oval. Their first match at the ground was against England during the ICC World Cup 2015, a match they famously won.
Both teams have won two and lost one in the tournament so far and need a win to keep their semifinal aspirations in their own hands.