Rain stops play after Liton storm, Bangladesh ahead in DLS

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first against India in their penultimate Super 12 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made one change, dropping opener Soumya Sarkar in favour of pacer Shoriful Islam.

This is the second time Bangladesh is playing at the Adelaide Oval. Their first match at the ground was against England during the ICC World Cup 2015, a match they famously won.

Both teams have won two and lost one in the tournament so far and need a win to keep their semifinal aspirations in their own hands.