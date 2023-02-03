Khulna bowl first in must-win match against Barishal

Khulna Tigers have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Fortune Barishal on Friday in a match they must win in order to keep their faint hope of making it to the qualifiers round of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 alive.

Khulna, who only have two wins from nine games, are currently sixth in the seven-team points-table. If Khulna win their remaining three group-phase matches, they will finish on 10 points.

However, the top three teams of the table already have 12 or more points and hence are out of Khulna’s reach.