Khulna bowl first in must-win match against Barishal

The fourth placed team Rangpur Riders currently have 10 points, but they have four games to go in the group-stage.
So, for Khulna to qualify not only will they have to win their remaining three games, Rangpur also have to lose their next four games, which seems highly unlikely.
Barishal, on the other hand, are in a race with defending champions Comilla Victorians to determine who will attain a spot in the top two of the table alongside table-toppers Sylhet Strikers.
Barishal and Comilla have 12 points after nine games but the former edged the latter in terms of net run-rate and currently occupies the second spot.
Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shai Hope(w) (c), Yasir Ali, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Deyal, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Murad, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam
Fortune Barishal: Anamul Haque(w), Fazle Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain