Bangladesh need 139 to beat Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
Despite early setbacks, Zimbabwe set Bangladesh a respectable 139 to win in the second Twenty20 international of five-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, thanks to cameos of debutant Johnathan Campbell and Brian Bennett.
Sent to bat, Zimbabwe openers had a cautious start scoring only seven runs in the first three overs.
Taskin removed Tadiwanashe Marumani plumbed in the last delivery of fourth over when the visitors were at 15, thanks to a review by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Saifuddin had Gumbie caught by Shanto at mid off in the eighth over reducing Zimbabwe to 30 for 2.
Leg spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in tenth over removing skipper Sikandar Raza and Clive Madande. Liton Das took a splendid catch diving forward at deep cover to remove Raza while Madande went for a 2-ball duck edging to slip fielder Tanzid Hasan.
Zimbabwe lost half of its side in the eleventh over as off spinner Mahedi Hasan had Ervine caught by Liton. The visitors were reeling for 42 for five.
Despite the debacle, debutant Johnathan Campbell and Brian Bennett showed positive intent from the very beginning by hitting boundaries at regular intervals and added 73 runs in the sixth wicket partnership.
Johnathan, the son of former Zimbabwe international Alistair Campbell, struck four boundaries and 3 sixes in his 24–ball 45.
Bennett remained unbeaten for 44 runs in 29 balls hitting two boundaries and three over boundaries.
He, along with Ndlovu scored 18 runs in the last over to take the visitors to 138 for 7 in 20 overs.
Taskin and Rishad took two wickets apiece while Shoriful, Mahedi and Saifuddin one wicket each.
Bangladesh made a winning start to the five-match T20 International series with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the opening game on Saturday.