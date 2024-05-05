Bangladesh need 139 to beat Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

Despite early setbacks, Zimbabwe set Bangladesh a respectable 139 to win in the second Twenty20 international of five-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, thanks to cameos of debutant Johnathan Campbell and Brian Bennett.

Sent to bat, Zimbabwe openers had a cautious start scoring only seven runs in the first three overs.

Taskin removed Tadiwanashe Marumani plumbed in the last delivery of fourth over when the visitors were at 15, thanks to a review by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Saifuddin had Gumbie caught by Shanto at mid off in the eighth over reducing Zimbabwe to 30 for 2.