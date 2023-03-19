Tamim heaps praises on teammates after thumping win over Ireland

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal was all praises for his teammates after their record 183-run victory over Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This was the Tigers biggest ever victory in an ODI in terms of runs and with the win, they also went 1-0 up in the series, reports news agency BSS.

Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim were instrumental in the victory.