Bangladesh start series with a record breaking win

Bangladesh got off to a resounding start in the three-match ODI series as they beat Ireland by 183 runs, their biggest in the ODI history, during the first match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts showed command both with bat and bowl as a combined effort saw them post a massive 338-run, highest for them in ODI history before their bowlers bundled out the opposition in just 30.5 overs for 155 runs.

Ireland openers Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling got their side a solid start as the pair accumulated 60 runs off 68 balls but once Doheny fell for 34 the rest fell like pack of cards.