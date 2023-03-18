Bangladesh start series with a record breaking win

Shakib al Hasan gave the hosts vital breakthrough but it was pacer Ebadot Hossain, who got Stirling in the very next over for 22, was the destroyer in chief with a figure of 4-42.
Ireland lost three more wickets in over number 15, 16 and 18 respectively to be reduced to 76-5 before number seven George Dockrell made some resistance.
The 30-year-old scored highest 45 off 47 but it was inadequate as he got out being the wicket to see his side conceding a big defeat.
Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner got three wickets conceding 43 runs while Taskin Ahmed, who looked sharp with the new ball, picked up two wickets conceding just 15 runs off six overs.
Earlier in the day Bangladesh put up a big total on the board after losing the toss thanks to two 90-plus innings of debutant Towhid Hridoy and Shakib.
The hosts were in a bit of discomfort as they lost opener Tamim for just before losing Liton Das and Najmul Hossain for 26 and 25 respectively to be reduced to 81-3.
But the right-left pair of youth and experience of Shakib controlled the innings from thereafter as they added 135 runs off 125 balls.
Shakib, who reached the 7000-run mark in ODI during the innings, missed the century and got his fourth nervous ninety in the format when he edged a rather wide delivery of Graham Hume to wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker to be dismissed for 93.
Debutant Towhid felt the similar agony when he was bowled by the same bowler scoring 92 off 85 balls. It was the second wicket for Hume in that over, 46th in the innings, as he also got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim but the hosts by then reached 297 runs. Rahim, who came in number six, did the job as an accelerator scoring 44 off 26 with three fours and same number of sixes.
The following batters kept the onslaught in final overs to finish with a score that proved too daunting for the visitors.