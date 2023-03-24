We can become one of the best teams in ODIs: Tamim

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal expressed his belief that the current ODI team could go onto become ‘one of the best in the world’ after a record-setting 10-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI in Sylhet on Thursday, reports news agency BSS.

In the match, Bangladesh’s three-pronged fast bowling attack comprising Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain took all 10 Irish wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, as the hosts bowled out the tourists for a mere 101 in 28.1 overs.

This was the first time Bangladesh bundled out an opposition in an ODI with the pacers taking all 10 wickets.