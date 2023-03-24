We can become one of the best teams in ODIs: Tamim

The lethal fast bowling display set up an easy chase for Bangladesh, as they reached the target of 102 without losing any wickets in just 13.1 overs to register their maiden 10-wicket win in ODIs.
“The way the fast bowlers bowled today (Thursday) was unbelievable. Now I can proudly say that we have a solid, solid, solid fast bowling unit,” skipper Tamim said after the match.
“The way we played this whole series, the two batting performances in the first two games is something we have not done before,” the skipper added.
Tamim also spoke about Bangladesh going with six specialist bowling options in the third ODI, showcasing the attacking mindset of his team.
“A player like Miraz (Mehidy Hasan), when they start performing with the bat, we can go with a batter short. So today (Thursday) we went with an extra bowler. We need to keep believing in our players - there will be ups and downs but we have to back them and keep going forward,” said the opener.
Bangladesh won the first match by 183 runs, their largest ever victory in terms of runs. The second match was washed out after the Tigers put up their highest ever total in ODIs, 349-6.
“I have the belief that this unit can be one of the best in the world. The way we chased down the runs with authority gives out a statement to the opposition. Few weeks before I said in the press conference, we will play on sporting wickets. All credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets. When you play on these wickets, you can end up surprising yourself with the results you can achieve.”
Hasan, who led the charge with figures of 5-32, his first five-wicket haul, was adjudged player of the match.
“I’m so grateful to everyone. This is the first time I have got a fifer and I’m pretty excited. The weather also is very good for the fast bowlers and we enjoyed a lot. All of this is due to one man (fast bowling coach Allan Donald) and as a fast bowling unit we are working hard and improving day by day. We are working hard in the channels and it has gone well,” Hasan said in his immediate reaction.
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted that they expected a spin-friendly wicket and were surprised by the true wickets in Sylhet.
“We are very disappointed. Don’t think the cricket we have played over the last three days reflects who we are or what we have done over the last 2-3 years. Can’t really fault the effort of the guys. We did expect spin to play a big part, but our defence with the bat wasn’t good enough,” Balbirnie said.
“We know the level we have to compete against these guys. Their seamers are top-draw and they bowled pretty well and we did not adapt. We just got to move on to the next format. We had a pretty good World Cup in Australia and we know what we can do in that format. But we are up against a strong Bangladesh side and we have to be a lot better to turn it around.”
The three-match T20 series will begin in Chattogram on 27 March.