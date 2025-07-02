Bangladesh collapse in ODI series opener to hand Sri Lanka big win

Bangladesh suffered a stunning batting collapse under lights as Sri Lanka snatched a 77-run victory in the first one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 245, the visitors looked to be cruising at 100 for one, before the wheels came off spectacularly - losing seven wickets for just five runs in the space of 26 balls to be eventually shot out for 167.

It was a catastrophic implosion that saw the visitors go from cruise control to crisis mode in the blink of an eye. The turning point came with the run out of the set Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had been looking in ominous touch during a fluent 71-run stand with Tanzid Hasan.

Shanto, fresh off twin tons in the recent drawn Galle Test, was beginning to assert himself when he called for a risky second run, only to be caught short by a bullet throw from debutant Milan Rathnayake from deep mid-wicket. That moment turned the tide - and Sri Lanka pounced.