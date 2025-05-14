IPL: Mustafizur Rahman to play for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to a release from DC.

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton, Australia's young opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to become the second overseas player to be a confirmed pullout from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is scheduled to resume on May 17.

Fraser-McGurk has informed the Capitals of his intention not to rejoin the squad after BCCI suspended the tournament for a week last Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.