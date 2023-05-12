Bangladesh hope for clear skies and win over Ireland

With rain in the forecast, captain Tamim Iqbal has the choice to introduce spinners from two ends to complete 20 overs as early as possible, which would bring Duckworth and Lewis (DLS) into play to determine the result.

Ireland were well behind the DLS score and had that remained the same, Bangladesh could’ve won that match had they bowled at least 20 overs.

Tamim, however, chose the safer option to continue with his pacers and not give Ireland the opportunity to get ahead of the DLS par score.

Meanwhile, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 44, second highest in the match after Mushfiqur Rahim’s 61, said the batter couldn’t bat as it was expected.