Bangladesh-Ireland 1st ODI ends in no result

The first One-Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and Ireland ended in a no result as rain played spoilsport 17 overs into the second innings and didn’t let the game resume at the Country Ground in Chelmsford, England on Tuesday.
Mushfiqur Rahim’s 61 off 70-ball innings coupled with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 44 and 27-a-piece from Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh to 246-9 in 50 overs.
The Irish bowlers, assisted by the conditions, tested the Bangladesh batters throughout the innings. The IPL-return pacer Josh Little claimed 3-61 while Graham Hume and Mark Adair took two wickets each.
Bangladesh bowlers were also returning the favour in the second innings, having reduced the Irish to 65-3 inside 16.3 overs when a light drizzle started at the ground.
The players left the field with hopes of returning in a little while after the drizzle ends. But soon those hopes ended as the drizzle kept getting stronger before turning into a heavy downpour which continued on and off for over two hours, leaving the umpires no choice but to abandon the match.
Had Bangladesh bowled 20 overs, the fate of the match would’ve been decided using the Duckworth and Lewis System (DLS). At the time the play stopped, Bangladesh were winning according to DLS
Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker were batting on 21 and two respectively when the rain started.
For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Taijul Islam claimed one wicket each.
With this result, Ireland’s hope of directly qualifying for the ICC World Cup 2023 ended.
South Africa have now confirmed their spot as the eighth qualifying team in the 2020-23 cycle of the ICC ODI Super League.
Bangladesh are fourth in the ODI Super League table and have already earned direct qualification for the World Cup.
The second match of the three-match series will take place on 12 May followed by the final match of the series on 14 May.
Both matches will take place at the same ground.