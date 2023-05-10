Bangladesh-Ireland 1st ODI ends in no result

The first One-Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and Ireland ended in a no result as rain played spoilsport 17 overs into the second innings and didn’t let the game resume at the Country Ground in Chelmsford, England on Tuesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s 61 off 70-ball innings coupled with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 44 and 27-a-piece from Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh to 246-9 in 50 overs.

The Irish bowlers, assisted by the conditions, tested the Bangladesh batters throughout the innings. The IPL-return pacer Josh Little claimed 3-61 while Graham Hume and Mark Adair took two wickets each.