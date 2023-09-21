Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players ahead of World Cup

Tim Southee -- who is to have a thumb operation -- and Tom Latham are the highest-profile other Kiwi absentees.

But pacer Trent Boult, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, spinner Ish Sodhi, and batsman Will Young are included.

"This is a big series for us and a very challenging one," Ferguson, who is on his maiden tour of Bangladesh, said Wednesday.

"From our point of view, it's a good build-up for a World Cup," he added. "We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it's a good challenge for us."

The Kiwis will be looking to win their first ODI series in Bangladesh in 15 years, having lost all seven matches to the hosts in the previous two series respectively in 2010 and 2013.