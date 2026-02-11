‘Pakistan’s all-out stance worked in Bangladesh’s favour’

Aminul Islam: They meant that if Bangladesh did not participate, the match would result in a walkover, and no other team would be admitted to the World Cup. Several countries supported that position. India shared the same view. We also pursued that objective, urging the ICC not to declare Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement and instead to wait. Pakistan adopted a particularly strong stance on this issue, as it believed our claim was justified. At one stage, Pakistan even stated that if Bangladesh did not play, it would also withdraw. From the outset, I maintained that such a development would be unacceptable. It would cause significant harm to the ICC and to cricket as a whole. Subsequently, the ICC contacted Zimbabwe and Ireland, who had initially shown interest in joining this group. The ICC began to realise that if Bangladesh did not participate and Pakistan also withdrew, its most commercially valuable fixtures would suffer severe financial losses. Such an outcome could seriously affect long-term agreements with broadcasters and commercial partners.