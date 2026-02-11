‘Pakistan’s all-out stance worked in Bangladesh’s favour’

Late at night on 7 February, you suddenly travelled to Lahore. The following day you held several meetings. We now know the outcome, but could you explain in more detail what happened there?
Aminul Islam: When the ICC informed us that it intended to take Scotland instead of Bangladesh, Pakistan and several other countries were present. India also attended the meeting, along with a few ICC officials. They suggested that rather than announcing Scotland immediately, the ICC should wait until the final day for Bangladesh.
What did they mean by waiting until the ‘final day’?
Aminul Islam: They meant that if Bangladesh did not participate, the match would result in a walkover, and no other team would be admitted to the World Cup. Several countries supported that position. India shared the same view. We also pursued that objective, urging the ICC not to declare Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement and instead to wait. Pakistan adopted a particularly strong stance on this issue, as it believed our claim was justified. At one stage, Pakistan even stated that if Bangladesh did not play, it would also withdraw. From the outset, I maintained that such a development would be unacceptable. It would cause significant harm to the ICC and to cricket as a whole. Subsequently, the ICC contacted Zimbabwe and Ireland, who had initially shown interest in joining this group. The ICC began to realise that if Bangladesh did not participate and Pakistan also withdrew, its most commercially valuable fixtures would suffer severe financial losses. Such an outcome could seriously affect long-term agreements with broadcasters and commercial partners.
Why could the ICC not wait until the very last moment?
Aminul Islam: Most parties wanted the match to result in a walkover if we did not play. When the ICC attempted to bring in Scotland, we objected and argued that this would be a mistake. At that point, various restrictions and potential fines began to surface, as you have seen reported in the press. We then adopted a firmer position. I argued that cricket’s global popularity would diminish if Bangladesh did not participate. At present, world cricket operates largely under the influence of Asia and the subcontinent. We took a courageous stance. Later, when the ICC realised that Pakistan genuinely intended not to play, and that such a move would result in major losses, it decided to convene a meeting.
I would like to know specifically about the final meeting in Lahore.
Aminul Islam: I had assumed the meeting would take place online or earlier, but the ICC operates under numerous procedural obligations. With only an hour and a half’s notice, they informed me that I needed to travel to Lahore. I obtained my visa within five minutes, and the ICC arranged all travel tickets within half an hour. When I arrived at Lahore Airport, the situation appeared even more complex. I felt that Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh involved not only solidarity but also significant elements of cricket diplomacy.
Where in Lahore did this take place?
Aminul Islam: It was held on the rooftop of a large hall, above the sixth floor, very close to Gaddafi Stadium. It was a sizeable venue. I attended the festival there, and during the event we discussed Bangladesh cricket and Pakistan cricket with various stakeholders. You could say that the kite festival became a medium to further smooth our relationship through cricket. We are familiar with China’s ‘ping-pong diplomacy’. In Lahore, it felt to me like a form of ‘kite diplomacy’.
Was the ICC deputy chairman also invited there?
Aminul Islam: No. I landed in Lahore at 2.00 pm, and he arrived at 5.00 pm. Before he reached, I did not go to the hotel; I went directly to the kite festival. After participating in the festival, we proceeded straight to the meeting at Gaddafi Stadium. The meeting began at 7.30 pm and continued until 12.30 am.
You left Lahore that very night. How many meetings did you attend in total that day?
Aminul Islam: First, I met with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), then with the ICC. There was also an online meeting, but I did not attend that one. The ICC chief executive and the PCB chief executive participated in it. They discussed some of my views there; you could describe it as a pre-meeting. The main meeting began at 7.30 pm.
Who attended the main meeting?
Aminul Islam: Mohsin Naqvi, Imran Khwaja and I attended in person. The ICC chief executive and several others joined online. However, they were not directly in the meeting; they held separate consultations with Imran Khwaja.
Did you know beforehand what the agenda of the meeting would be?
Aminul Islam: Yes, I did. The agenda focused on ensuring that Bangladesh would not suffer undue harm as a result of not participating. At the same time, I aimed to explore how we could persuade Pakistan to play against India, because Pakistan had taken an adamant position that it would not. I felt strongly that if Pakistan refused to play, it would prove disastrous for the ICC. All 107 member countries are involved in the ICC structure, and the revenues are distributed among them. I emphasised that cricket diplomacy was crucial in this context. World cricket currently operates largely under the influence of the subcontinent, where viewership is highest and the player base is largest. Considering all these factors, I believed the match should take place. Why should supporters miss such a compelling contest? At the same time, I sought to ensure that Bangladesh did not suffer any loss, because once the ICC reaches a decision, it is very difficult to change it.
Given that Bangladesh is not playing in the World Cup, did you also seek assurances that this would not create future obstacles for Bangladesh in international cricket?
Aminul Islam: Yes, this was also a part of our plan. We anticipated that it could become a major challenge. However, by the grace of Allah, we managed to overcome it very effectively. The ICC is now very mild and considerate towards Bangladesh.
Securing the India–Pakistan match in the World Cup was clearly the ICC’s primary concern. Pakistan supported Bangladesh’s position, as you explained. But how do you think the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the cricket’s superpower, will view the overall situation? The relationship between the BCCI and the BCB may not remain straightforward.
Aminul Islam: I hope matters will improve over time. Next year Bangladesh will host the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup. In the interest of cricket, all parties must maintain constructive relationships.
From what you have said, it appears that Bangladesh’s earlier concerns, financial losses and potential long-term consequences in international cricket, have now been resolved. Is that correct?
Aminul Islam: We will sign an agreement, drafted line by line, similar to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), so that no uncertainty remains. You may recall that when we hosted the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dhaka, a similar issue arose. On that occasion, we prepared an MoU-style document to ensure that no party could deviate from contractual obligations. We have reached a near-final understanding with the ICC along similar lines.
There has been discussion about Bangladesh hosting an additional ICC event. What might that involve?
Aminul Islam: It could be either a Women’s World Cup or a Champions Trophy.
When is this likely to take place?
Aminul Islam: It is scheduled for 2029–30. In 2031, we will co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with India. We will seek to secure a slightly higher number of matches there. India is far ahead of us in terms of venue capacity, commercial potential and revenue. Therefore, we will attempt to obtain a higher percentage of matches, as hosting more matches means receiving greater host fees. They have given us that assurance.
Pakistan provided Bangladesh with substantial support on this issue. How do you view that?
Aminul Islam: Pakistan has previously faced similar situations in bilateral series and in global tournaments such as the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. When our proposal reached them, they reflected on their own experience as an affected party and, as a cricketing nation, concluded that they should support us. Pakistan worked all-out for Bangladesh. The most crucial moment was the final call, which took place the night before last at around 11.30 pm Pakistan time. That call came to me, meaning to Bangladesh. Everyone wanted to know Bangladesh’s position. The matter stood in such a way that if Bangladesh agreed, Pakistan might consider playing against India. You have seen the ICC press release. It clearly reflects the importance attached to Bangladesh’s position.
The positive relationship between the PCB and the BCB is certainly encouraging. However, could this development negatively affect the BCB’s relationship with India? Given the longstanding tensions between Pakistan and India, the question arises naturally….
Aminul Islam: At times, doubts arise within countries about whether another party aligns with their policies. However, because of recent developments, Bangladesh has undoubtedly grown closer to Pakistan. As I mentioned earlier, this ‘kite diplomacy’ reflects that dynamic.
Will you take any separate initiative to ease cricketing relations with India?
Aminul Islam: The ICC has taken a decision in this regard. The five major Asian stakeholders play a central role in world cricket. During the India–Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, the ICC wants representatives from these five Asian nations to attend together, watch the match and engage in dialogue.
Does that include Bangladesh and India?
Aminul Islam: Yes, it includes all the countries.
Should we regard this as an attempt to ice-melting step?
Aminul Islam: You may interpret it that way.
You may have avoided broader losses, but as board president, how disappointing is it that Bangladesh will not play in the T20 World Cup?
Aminul Islam: The government took that decision. It occurred during my tenure, and I had to support my government. Naturally, I feel disappointed on a personal level. Bangladesh has faced many ups and downs. We have managed to overcome the potential losses we feared. I feel sorry for Litton and his team that they could not participate in a World Cup. However, this was not a cricketing decision; it came from a higher level.
Finally, do you believe the decision to boycott the World Cup was taken somewhat hastily? Could more time have been taken to consider it?
Aminul Islam: The security threat outweighed any further deliberation. I believe the government had no alternative in the circumstances. The entire ecosystem was involved—players’ security, your security as media representatives—everyone’s safety.